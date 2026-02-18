Holy Ramadan
Schools will remain closed from Thursday
Primary, junior high schools and secondary schools will remain closed from tomorrow, Thursday (19 February), on the occasion of holy Ramadan.
The education ministry and the primary and mass education ministry announced the decision today, Wednesday.
The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education on Wednesday finalised the revised holiday schedule and academic calendar for the 2026 academic year.
The matter of this holiday is mentioned there. Later, the two ministries issued separate notifications in this regard.
According to the notifications, there will be holidays from 19 February to 26 March on the occasions of Holy Ramadan, the birth anniversary of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur, Shab-e-Qadr, Jumu'atul Wida, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Independence and National Day.
Under the previously announced holiday schedule, the break was supposed to begin a few days later after classes. However, the matter went to court.