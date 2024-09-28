Govt dissolves committee formed over textbook revision
The Ministry of Education has dissolved the 10-member coordination committee formed to revise and amend all textbooks prepared and printed by the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).
The ministry issued an office order to this end on Saturday, signed by the Secondary and Higher Education Division Senior Assistant Secretary.
Earlier on 15 September, the Ministry of Education formed the committee, headed by KM Kabirul Islam, additional secretary of the ministry.