Now BUET rejects UGC recommendation, admission test to go ahead as scheduled
Following Dhaka University (DU), the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has also confirmed that its admission test for the 2026–27 academic year will be held according to the previously announced schedule.
In a notice issued on Tuesday (10 November), BUET said it had decided not to change the examination date. The first-year undergraduate admission test will be held on 16 January next year.
Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC) held a meeting with the vice-chancellors of public universities on Monday. At the meeting, it was decided that admission tests for the 2026–27 academic year would be held after 1 February next year.
Discussions were also held on starting the application process after 1 January.
Following the UGC meeting, Dhaka University announced that it would stick to its original examination schedule. BUET has now also decided to follow its previously announced date.
There was no preliminary screening test for admission to BUET in the 2025–26 academic year. Instead, candidates eligible for admission were selected solely through a written examination.
BUET's latest notice did not specify whether the same procedure would be followed this year. The university said the application deadline and other details would be announced in a subsequent notice.
Meanwhile, supplementary examinations for students who failed in one or two subjects in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will begin on 1 December 2026.
Even if any of the approximately 420,000 students who failed in one or two subjects pass the supplementary examinations, they will effectively be ineligible to sit the admission tests at BUET and the Dhaka University.