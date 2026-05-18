Mid-Day Meal prog
‘Guardian Committee’ comprising mothers to be formed to prevent irregularities
Keeping in mind the reality that malnutrition and hunger are among the major barriers to primary education, the government launched the school feeding programme known as “Mid-Day Meal” in government primary schools in September last year.
Incidents have occurred in some parts of the country involving the distribution of rotten or unripe bananas, low-quality buns, and spoiled boiled eggs in the “Mid-Day Meal” in government primary schools.
In this context, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has decided to form a five-member “guardian committee” at the school level, consisting of mothers, to monitor food safety and service quality for students.
The committee will include the school’s head teacher, one member of the school management committee, and three mothers serving as guardian representatives.
The decision, along with several directives, was announced today, Monday, by State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj during an emergency meeting in Mirpur, Dhaka, attended by ministry and Directorate of Primary Education officials.
Keeping in mind the reality that malnutrition and hunger are among the major barriers to primary education, the government launched the school feeding programme known as “Mid-Day Meal” in government primary schools in September last year.
The programme currently provides meals to nearly 3 million students in 19,419 schools across 150 upazilas. Its goals are to increase attendance, reduce dropout rates, and improve classroom concentration.
The food menu includes buns, boiled eggs, bananas, UHT milk, and fortified biscuits (with added nutrition). Previously, children in government primary schools were given biscuit-type food items. That programme ended after the project’s tenure expired. Later, there were discussions about providing hot meals such as khichuri, but the food model was eventually revised.
At present, meals are being distributed six days a week, from Saturday to Thursday. According to the set schedule, buns and boiled eggs are provided on Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Monday, students receive buns and UHT milk, while on Tuesday they receive fortified biscuits and bananas. UHT (Ultra High Temperature) is a method of milk preservation, and the milk can be consumed directly after opening the packet.
According to relevant sources, current market prices used in calculations are Tk 14 per egg, Tk 10 per banana, Tk 25 per bun, Tk 29 per milk packet, and Tk 19 per packet of biscuits.
Allegations have emerged regarding issues in the distribution of buns, bananas, and eggs. These food items are sourced locally and supplied through contractor firms, which complete the process through agents. This system has created opportunities for irregularities.
Complaints include that although the government allocation price is higher, in some areas buns are purchased for only Tk 14–15. Eggs are boiled long in advance, and bananas are sometimes unripe or rotten.
Following today’s meeting, a ministry press release stated that State Minister Bobby Hajjaj took reports of irregularities and mismanagement in the government primary school “Mid-Day Meal” programme, published in various print and electronic media, very seriously. He called the emergency meeting today to review the situation.
At the meeting, the state minister said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had issued very strict instructions regarding the implementation of the “Mid-Day Meal” programme.
He said no form of irregularity, negligence, or poor quality would be tolerated under any circumstances. Ensuring safe, nutritious, and quality food for students is one of the government’s priorities.
At the meeting, Bobby Hajjaj issued five directives regarding the programme. He said the approved packaging standards for the “Mid-Day Meal” programme must be strictly followed, and no changes would be accepted without prior approval. To ensure transparency and accountability in the supply system, the delivery driver and the person holding the national identity card must be the same individual, and identity verification during delivery will be mandatory.
The state minister also said subcontracting would not be allowed under any circumstances, and the relevant companies would have to submit signed declarations to that effect. To ensure the quality and standards of the “Mid-Day Meal” programme, Assistant Upazila Education Officers (ATEOs) and District Primary Education Officers (DPEOs) will conduct surprise factory inspections twice a month. In addition, a five-member “guardian committee” made up of mothers will be formed at the school level to oversee students’ food safety and service quality.
During the meeting, the state minister also instructed the officials concerned that an investigation committee be formed to uncover various irregularities, negligence, and unethical practices in the “Mid-Day Meal” programme. The committee has been directed to quickly verify the allegations and submit necessary recommendations.
He also stated that strict action would be taken against those found responsible in accordance with regulations.
The meeting was attended by Md Sakhawat Hossain, secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education; Shahina Ferdousi, director general of the Directorate of Primary Education; the project director; and other officials.