‘Guardian Committee’ comprising mothers to be formed to prevent irregularities

Incidents have occurred in some parts of the country involving the distribution of rotten or unripe bananas, low-quality buns, and spoiled boiled eggs in the “Mid-Day Meal” in government primary schools.

In this context, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has decided to form a five-member “guardian committee” at the school level, consisting of mothers, to monitor food safety and service quality for students.

The committee will include the school’s head teacher, one member of the school management committee, and three mothers serving as guardian representatives.

The decision, along with several directives, was announced today, Monday, by State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Bobby Hajjaj during an emergency meeting in Mirpur, Dhaka, attended by ministry and Directorate of Primary Education officials.

Keeping in mind the reality that malnutrition and hunger are among the major barriers to primary education, the government launched the school feeding programme known as “Mid-Day Meal” in government primary schools in September last year.

The programme currently provides meals to nearly 3 million students in 19,419 schools across 150 upazilas. Its goals are to increase attendance, reduce dropout rates, and improve classroom concentration.

The food menu includes buns, boiled eggs, bananas, UHT milk, and fortified biscuits (with added nutrition). Previously, children in government primary schools were given biscuit-type food items. That programme ended after the project’s tenure expired. Later, there were discussions about providing hot meals such as khichuri, but the food model was eventually revised.