Home to School – Celebrating Inclusion: National closing ceremony of the Shikhbo Shobai (Everyone Will Learn) project was held yesterday, Thursday at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre (Windy Town Hall), Dhaka.

The event celebrated the project’s learning and achievements in promoting inclusive education for children with disabilities and shared sustainable plans for the future, reports a press release.

Md Saidur Rahman Khan, director general of the Department of Social Services (DSS) attended the event as the chief guest, with Abu Noor Md Shamsuzzaman, director general of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) in the chair.