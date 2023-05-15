Postponed SSC, equivalent exams likely on 24 and 25 May

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations postponed due to cyclone Mocha are likely to be held on 24 and 25 May.
Chairman of inter-education board coordination committee and Dhaka Education Board Tapan Kumar Sarker revealed this information to Prohtom Alo over phone on Monday evening.
The decision is likely to be finalized Tuesday, he added.
Education minister Dipu Moni earlier today said the exams postponed due to Cyclone Mocha will be held after the completion of the ongoing written papers while speaking at a function at the Government Teacher Training College in the capital.
SSC and equivalent exams have started from 30 April. According to the schedule, SSC and Dakhil (vocational) under nine general education boards will end on 23 May. And the written examination of Dakhil under Madrasah Education Board will end on 25 May.
More than 2 million (20 lac 75 thousand) candidates under 11 education boards registered in this year's SSC and equivalent exams. However, more than 30,000 candidates did not appear in the examination.