Resuming studies after 24-year gap, MBBS completed at age 51

At one point, he thought he would never study again. But he later changed his mind. After a 24-year break, he paid a fine, re-enrolled and resumed his studies. Finally, at the age of 51, Mohammad Habibullah has passed his MBBS.

The results of the final professional MBBS examination of medical colleges affiliated with the University of Dhaka (DU) were published on 1 September. Habibullah passed the examination.

Since the results were published, Habibullah has been receiving congratulatory messages from friends, teachers and acquaintances on Facebook. Various media outlets have also been interviewing him. Amid the busy schedule, he spoke to Prothom Alo.