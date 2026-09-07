Resuming studies after 24-year gap, MBBS completed at age 51
At one point, he thought he would never study again. But he later changed his mind. After a 24-year break, he paid a fine, re-enrolled and resumed his studies. Finally, at the age of 51, Mohammad Habibullah has passed his MBBS.
The results of the final professional MBBS examination of medical colleges affiliated with the University of Dhaka (DU) were published on 1 September. Habibullah passed the examination.
Since the results were published, Habibullah has been receiving congratulatory messages from friends, teachers and acquaintances on Facebook. Various media outlets have also been interviewing him. Amid the busy schedule, he spoke to Prothom Alo.
Habibullah said he was a student of the ‘K-53’ batch (1995-96 session) at Dhaka Medical College. He has now passed his MBBS alongside students of the ‘K-78’ batch.
Asked how he felt about passing his MBBS at the age of 51, Habibullah replied with a smile. He said he had to overcome many obstacles along the way. He can now use the title ‘doctor’ before his name.
Habibullah said he was a student of the ‘K-53’ batch (1995-96 session) at Dhaka Medical College. He has now passed his MBBS alongside students of the ‘K-78’ batch. He was supposed to complete his MBBS in 2002, but passed in 2026. Twenty-four years passed in between.
Habibullah said he was able to get back on track and complete his MBBS after the long break with the support of his friends and teachers at Dhaka Medical College. He specifically expressed his gratitude to his friends and teachers, mentioning many of them by name. In this regard, he said many of his friends are now on their way to becoming professors at Dhaka Medical College.
Why the long break
Habibullah did not get a chance to enrol in medical college on his first attempt. The next time, he performed well in the admission test and secured a place at Dhaka Medical College. His classes began in 1996.
Habibullah said he performed well in his studies initially. At one point, however, he had a disagreement with a teacher. He does not want to discuss the matter in detail now.
At one stage, Habibullah thought he would never return to his studies. He said he kept falling behind amid the uncertainty. As he fell behind, he had to attend classes with junior students, which caused him considerable difficulty. He could not adjust to the situation. Alongside academic difficulties, he was also going through various family problems. As a result, he gradually became mentally distressed.
Professor Abdul Hanif Tablu was serving as the vice-principal of Dhaka Medical College in 2023. He told Prothom Alo that Habibullah met him one day at the time. That was when they first met. During the meeting, Habibullah told him that his studies had remained stalled for many years due to various complications. However, he now wanted to re-enrol and complete his studies.
Habibullah’s father, Abu Bakar Siddique was a physician. Habibullah told Prothom Alo that his father served as a civil surgeon in different parts of the country. At his private chamber, he charged patients only Tk 5 to Tk 10. Abu Bakar had a large family of seven children and his wife and the family was not financially well-off. This financial hardship also affected Habibullah’s life. His father died in 2000, while his mother died in 2016.
Re-enrolled after paying a fine
Professor Abdul Hanif Tablu was serving as the vice-principal of Dhaka Medical College in 2023. He told Prothom Alo that Habibullah met him one day at the time. That was when they first met.
During the meeting, Habibullah told him that his studies had remained stalled for many years due to various complications. However, he now wanted to re-enrol and complete his studies.
After such a long break from education, the fine required for re-enrolment came to around Tk 200,000. Professor Abdul Hanif said he was then serving as the chairman of the medical college’s Students Welfare Committee. With support from the committee, Habibullah himself and his friends from the ‘K-53’ batch, Tk 200,000 was arranged. After re-enrolling, he completed his MBBS with another brief interruption.
After Habibullah passed his MBBS, Abdul Hanif wrote a post on Facebook. Alongside a photo of himself with Habibullah, he congratulated and wished the student and other newly graduated doctors well. Regarding Habibullah, he wrote, ‘MBBS passed after 24 years! What is not possible if you keep trying!’
In the post, Abdul Hanif also mentioned that Habibullah had brought him a gift in February. Among the gifts were a stethoscope once used by Habibullah’s late father and a copy of the Holy Quran. He has kept the Quran but returned the stethoscope so that Habibullah can use it.
‘Willpower is a major factor’
Habibullah told Prothom Alo that he had taken up the challenge and counselled himself. His friends, classmates and teachers stood by him. Of the Tk 200,000 fine required for re-enrolment, he paid Tk 100,000 himself. Friends, teachers and others contributed the remaining Tk 100,000.
Habibullah had the willpower, while others also extended their support, making the achievement possible.
He said he was able to overcome all the obstacles and pass his MBBS because of everyone’s support.
Habibullah is now waiting to begin his internship. He said he wants to pursue higher training in psychiatry. He is interested in working on people’s mental health. Driven by this interest, he previously served as an assistant editor of a mental health magazine.
Habibullah was married. His wife died in 2002 due to kidney complications. Habibullah said he does not want much from life. He is happy as long as he can get through the month with basic food and necessities.
Professor Abdul Hanif considers Habibullah’s determination a major factor behind his passing the MBBS at the age of 51. He said Habibullah had the willpower, while others also extended their support, making the achievement possible.
Professor Abdul Hanif said the country’s best students enrol in medical colleges. However, some students fall behind during their studies for various reasons. Such students need greater attention from their teachers. He said the mentorship system under teachers’ supervision should therefore be made more effective.