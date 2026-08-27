Shortage of teaching aids leaves students reliant on rote learning

A ninth-grade physics class at Dhaka Collegiate School in Old Dhaka. On 19 August, assistant teacher Abdullah Al Nahian was using a simple pendulum to explain the concept of conservation of potential energy. By demonstrating the pendulum’s motion, he was showing students how energy is transformed and conserved.

The students were able to grasp the concept. According to Abdullah Al Nahian, even difficult topics become easier for students to understand when appropriate teaching aids are used in line with the lesson.

The problem is that such a picture is far from common in secondary schools across the country. Many schools lack the necessary teaching aids. In many others, the available materials are not used. Even where teaching aids are available in classrooms, they are often not relevant to the subject being taught.

As a result, questions remain about how much students are actually learning, particularly in subjects such as science. In many cases, students are forced to rely on rote learning rather than understanding concepts.

A recent inspection report by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) paints a worrying picture. Between April and June, officials inspected 5,431 secondary schools across the country. Classroom activities were monitored in 2,747 of those schools.