American Centre Pop-Up programme held at RUET

Prothom Alo English Desk
An American Centre Pop-Up programme was held at the central auditorium of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) on Monday aimed at connecting its students with the American Centre instantly, reports BSS.

The American Embassy in Dhaka and American Corner jointly organized the programme in association with the department of electrical and electronics engineering and Institute of Information and Communication Technology of RUET.

RUET vice-chancellor Rafiqul Islam Sheikh, US aAmbassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas and Mission Director of USAID, Bangladesh Kathryn Stevens addressed the programme.

Ambassador Peter Haas said there are scopes of connecting the RUET students with American Corner instantly through Instagram, WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Facebook.

Of course, the students should follow the U.S. Embassy on Facebook regularly for boosting their knowledge.

He mentioned that these are the connections that ground our two people and the US-Bangladesh relationship-and building these relationships is at the heart of all of our American Center programs.

If the students want to participate in programs that promote sustainability, gender equality, social responsibility, English language learning, or entrepreneurship, they can come to the American Centre, he said.

