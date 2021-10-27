RU initiates career counselling and development centre

Vice-chancellor professor Golam Sabbir Sattar addressed the opening ceremony as chief guest with Pro-vice-chancellor and CCDC director (additional charge) professor Chowdhury Jakaria in the chair.
CCDC member secretary professor Rezaul Karim Bakshy highlighted the aims, objectives and impacts of the centre, while professor Muhammad Shahidullah and professor Raquib Ahmed illustrated its salient feature.
In his remarks, professor Golam Sabbir said the centre will help their graduates in terms of their job search, job placements and basic job skills.
“Our main objective is to help the students with their careers by connecting them to different industries,” said professor Chowdhury Jakaria, adding that employability is a major concern in education these days.