RU students to get smartphone loan

Nearly 4,800 insolvent students of Rajshahi University (RU) are going to get loans for purchasing smartphones for taking part in online classes, reports UNB.

University Grants Commission (UGC) will extend the loan in pursuit of online education in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Each student will get Tk 8,000 interest free loan and they can repay the loan in four installments or at a time.

Confirming the loan issue, UGC member professor Bishwajit Chanda said the loan support will be provided within the shortest possible time with a view to ensuring hundred per cent students’ attendance in the cybernetic classes.