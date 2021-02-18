RU teachers demand observing Zoha Day as Teachers’ Day

“Your bullets will pierce my heart first, before they could hit any student” were the last words that Rajshahi University’s former proctor professor Shamsuzzoha told the Pakistani forces before being shot. He later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The incident dates back to 15 February 1969, when the students of Rajshahi University blocked roads, including the highway to Dhaka, in protest against the custodial killing of sergeant Zahurul Haque, an accused in the Agartala conspiracy case.

Two days later then Pakistani police used force to disperse the protesters, in which some of the students sustained injuries. The same day, the local administration imposed prohibitory orders on the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway near the university.

But the next day when the protesting students violated the prohibitory orders and the Army was called to bring the situation under control.