Rubana Huq named VC of Asian University for Women

Rubana Huq succeeded political scientist professor Nirmala Rao who retired from AUW after serving as AUW’s vice chancellor for five years. The AUW’s board of trustees appointed RUbana Huq following the retirement of Nirmala Rao.
Rubana Huq, first female president of BGMEA, earned her PhD in literature from Jadavpur University in India. She was a trustee member and the vice chair of the board before being appointed as the VC.
Rubana Huq is currently a visiting fellow at the Stern School of Business at New York University and the Asia Center at Harvard University. She was named as one of BBC’s top 100 women in the world in 2013 and again in 2014.