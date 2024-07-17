Rajshahi University closed sine die, students asked to vacate halls by 12pm
Rajshahi University has been declared closed for an indefinite period from Wednesday.
The university authorities have also ordered the students of 17 residential halls to vacate the halls by 12:00 pm today.
The decisions were taken from an emergency meeting of the syndicate of the university at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday.
Later, this was announced in a press release signed by professor Pranab Kumar Pandey, administrator of the university’s public relations office, at around 1:00 am Wednesday.
It said as per the decision of the government, the university authorities have taken the decision to close all the academic activities of the university considering the safety of the students.
Order to leave mess, rented houses
Meanwhile, the Rajshahi City Mess Owners’ Association has asked the students to leave their messes and flats by 12:00 pm today.
This was said in a release, signed by association president Md. Enayetur Rahman and general secretary ASM Omar Sharif and joint general secretary Kaisar Ahmed, sent to the media Tuesday night.
Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC) sent letters to the vice chancellors of government and private universities to close the academic activities of all universities across the country until further notice amid the widespread violence centering quota reform movement that left at least six people dead and scores injured.