Edu minister wants to hold next SSC exams in Dec

SSC, HSC and equivalent examinations are the most important public examinations in the country. Every year, a large number of students across the country participate in these two exams. Currently, a student gets the opportunity to take the SSC exam in the year following the completion of Class 10. The situation is almost the same for HSC.

For a long time, SSC examinations were held at the beginning of February and HSC examinations at the beginning of April. However, since the Covid situation, this schedule has not been maintained; rather, it has been delayed further. For example, the SSC examination of 2026 is starting tomorrow, 21 April, and the HSC examination will start from 2 July.

At today’s press conference, journalists asked when the decision to hold the exams in December would be implemented—whether from next year or from 2028 or 2029. In reply, the minister said, “Why say 2028, 2029, or 2027? Didn’t classes start in January with the syllabus?” The journalists said yes. The minister then said that there has been some deviation, and that is why classes are being held six days a week. “…Will the syllabus be completed in December or not?”