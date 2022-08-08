American embassy calls applications for Fulbright FLTA

US Embassy in Dhaka has invited applications for the 2023-2024 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) Programme. Interested applicants have been suggested to apply by 10 September, reports UNB.

The Fulbright Programme is US government’s flagship international educational exchange programme aimed at fostering mutual understanding between the United States and other countries around the world.

The Fulbright FLTA Programme is sponsored by US Department of State and is administered by the Institute of International Education (IIE).