HSC exams begin on 2 July, instructions for candidates

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations for 2026 will begin tomorrow, Thursday, 2 July 2026, and conclude on 8 August 2026.

All practical examinations must be completed by 15 August.

The Dhaka Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has already published the examination timetable.

Examinations will begin at 10:00 am and continue until 1:00 pm on scheduled morning sessions.

Afternoon sessions will run from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Candidates must take their seats in the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the examination begins.

According to the instructions issued for candidates, the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) examination will take place first, followed by the creative and written (theoretical) examination.

Candidates will have 30 minutes to complete the 30-mark MCQ section and 2 hours and 30 minutes to complete the 70-mark creative (CQ) section.