FCPS Part 1 exams begin 1 Dec, routine published
The routine for the written examination of the January 2027 session of FCPS Part-I has been published.
According to the routine released by the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS), the examination will begin on 1 December and continue until 3 December.
The four-hour examination will be held from 9:00am to 1:00pm each day at the BCPS building in Mohakhali, Dhaka.
A total of 65 subjects will be covered in this year's examination under the fellowship programme. Of these, 27 are general subjects and 38 are specialised subjects.
The examinations in Medicine and Allied, Biochemistry, Community Medicine, Family Medicine, Haematology, Microbiology, Pathology, and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation will be held on 1 December.
On 2 December, examinations will be held in Anaesthesiology, Anatomy, Dermatology and Venereology, Forensic Medicine, Ophthalmology and Allied, Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, Pharmacology, Physiology, Psychiatry and Allied, Radiology and Imaging, Radiotherapy, Surgery and Allied, and Transfusion Medicine.
On 3 December 2026, examinations will be held in Dental Surgery (Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics, and Prosthodontics), Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Allied, and Paediatrics and Allied.