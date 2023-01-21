37,574 to join as asst teachers at govt primary schools on Sunday

A total of 37,574 candidates, who have received the appointment letter for the post of Assistant Teacher in Government Primary Schools countrywide, were asked to join on SUnday at their respective district’s primary education office, reports BSS.

The candidates must bring three documents while joining. The documents include: two copies of joining letter as per sample given on the website of Primary Education Office, an undertaking in non-judicial stamp worth Taka 300 and an attested photocopy of the appointment letter, said a press release.