37,574 to join as asst teachers at govt primary schools on Sunday

Earlier, the result of the recruitment examination-2020 of the assistant teachers for the government primary schools was published on 14 December last year with the name of 37,574 selected candidates.
According to Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, the candidates were selected primarily for the assistant teachers’ post based on the results of the written and viva-voce exams.
This was the biggest recruitment circular so far in the history of government primary school teacher recruitment programme of the country. The online application started on 25 October 2020, where as many as 1,390,461 candidates applied.
The selected individuals will be paid as per Grade 13th of the National Pay Scale for two years from the date of joining, considering the above mentioned timeframe as ‘Apprenticeship period’, the release added.
