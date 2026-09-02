Class-XI admission begins, students can apply to minimum 5 and maximum 10 colleges

The application process for admission to class XI for the 2026–27 academic year began today, Wednesday (2 September 2026). Students can apply until 8:00 pm on 10 September. The application fee is Tk 220. After completing all admission procedures, class XI classes will begin on 23 September.

Students must apply for online admission to class XI through the official website. Applicants must follow the full admission guidelines when submitting their applications.

Subject to meeting the admission requirements, students can apply to a minimum of five and a maximum of 10 colleges or equivalent educational institutions.

Authorities will not hold any selection or admission test for admission. Students will gain admission solely on the basis of their SSC or equivalent examination results.

The Ministry of Education published the class XI admission policy on 24 August 2026, outlining the details of the admission process.