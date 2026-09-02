Class-XI admission begins, students can apply to minimum 5 and maximum 10 colleges
The application process for admission to class XI for the 2026–27 academic year began today, Wednesday (2 September 2026). Students can apply until 8:00 pm on 10 September. The application fee is Tk 220. After completing all admission procedures, class XI classes will begin on 23 September.
Students must apply for online admission to class XI through the official website. Applicants must follow the full admission guidelines when submitting their applications.
Subject to meeting the admission requirements, students can apply to a minimum of five and a maximum of 10 colleges or equivalent educational institutions.
Authorities will not hold any selection or admission test for admission. Students will gain admission solely on the basis of their SSC or equivalent examination results.
The Ministry of Education published the class XI admission policy on 24 August 2026, outlining the details of the admission process.
Important dates
Students who receive their re-scrutiny or re-evaluation results between 2 and 10 September can also apply for admission.
Applications from students whose results change following re-scrutiny or re-evaluation will be accepted from 12 to 13 September until 8:00 pm.
Students will also have the opportunity to change their order of preference until 8:00 pm on 13 September.
Authorities will publish the results for selected students at 8:00 pm on 17 September. After the results are published, selected students will have until 8:00 pm on 19 September to confirm their admission.
If a student fails to confirm admission within the stipulated time, the authorities will cancel both the selection and the application.
The class XI admission process will run from 20 to 22 September. Finally, class XI classes will begin on 23 September.
93pc seats based on merit, 7pc reserved for quotas
According to the policy, educational institutions will keep 93 per cent of their seats open to all students based on merit. Authorities will prepare merit lists based on SSC and equivalent examination results and select students accordingly.
The remaining 7 per cent of seats will include a proposed 5 per cent quota for the sons and daughters of freedom fighters and martyred freedom fighters, and a 2 per cent quota for the children of officers and employees of the Ministry of Education and its departments and agencies.
Applicants seeking admission under the freedom fighter quota must submit an attested copy of the relevant supporting documents or gazette notification and produce the original document during admission.
Authorities will complete admission after properly verifying the freedom fighter certificate issued by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.
If no sons or daughters of freedom fighters or martyred freedom fighters are available, the relevant seats cannot remain vacant. Authorities must fill those seats with students from the merit list.
The policy states that this quota system will apply only to the 2026–27 academic year.
Meanwhile, the policy proposes reserving one per cent of seats for the children of officers and employees working at the Ministry of Education and another one per cent for the children of officers and employees of departments or agencies under the ministry.
Applicants under these quotas must submit a certificate from the head of the relevant office confirming the status of the concerned officer or employee. If the number of applicants exceeds the number of seats available, authorities will admit students from among the candidates under the respective quota based on merit.
How merit rankings will be determined when GPA scores are equal
For students with the same GPA, the merit ranking will be determined based on their total marks obtained.
For students under the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board, Bangladesh Technical Education Board and Bangladesh Open University, grade points and marks obtained will be calculated on an equivalent basis.
The same method will apply when calculating equivalent grade points and marks obtained for different years.
For admission to the Science group, when students have the same total marks, their marks in General Mathematics and Higher Mathematics/Biology will be considered to determine the merit ranking.
If this does not resolve the selection issue, marks obtained in English, Physics and Chemistry will be considered successively.
For the Humanities and Business Studies groups, if students have the same total marks, their marks in English, Mathematics and Bengali will be considered successively to determine the merit ranking.
When a candidate from one group applies for admission to another group and has the same GPA as another candidate, the merit ranking will be determined based on the total marks obtained.
If this does not resolve the selection issue, marks obtained in English, Mathematics and Bengali will be considered successively.
Applicants seeking admission under the freedom fighter quota must submit an attested copy of the relevant supporting documents or gazette notification and produce the original document during admission.
New instructions for applicants under quotas
On 30 August, instructions were issued regarding applications under the Freedom Fighter and Education quotas for online admission to class XI for the 2026–27 academic year. The Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee issued the instructions through separate letters.
Students applying under the Freedom Fighter quota for admission to class XI have been advised to exercise caution.
Applicants must meet the prescribed eligibility criteria for this quota. Even if a student is selected after applying without meeting the eligibility requirements, they will not be eligible for admission to a college.
The letter states that, under sub-clause 3.2 of the class XI Admission Policy 2026, applicants seeking admission to class XI through the online system for the 2026–27 academic year must meet the prescribed eligibility requirements for the Freedom Fighter quota.
Eligibility for the Freedom Fighter quota: To apply under this quota, a student must be the child of a freedom fighter or a martyred freedom fighter.
Students selected under this quota must submit an attested copy of the relevant supporting document or gazette notification when they enrol at a college and produce the original document at the time of admission. If a student fails to provide valid proof of eligibility under the quota, they will not be allowed to enrol.
Therefore, students who apply without meeting the stated eligibility criteria for the Freedom Fighter quota (for example, grandchildren of freedom fighters) will not be considered eligible for college admission even if they are selected.
Authorities will publish the results for selected students at 8:00 pm on 17 September. After the results are published, selected students will have until 8:00 pm on 19 September to confirm their admission. If a student fails to confirm admission within the stipulated time, the authorities will cancel both the selection and the application.
Meanwhile, applicants seeking the EQ-1 and EQ-2 (Education Quota-1, 2) categories through the online application system have also been advised to exercise caution.
Applicants must meet the prescribed eligibility criteria for these quotas. Even if a student is selected after applying without meeting the eligibility requirements, they will not be eligible for college admission.
The letter states that, under sub-clause 3.2 of the “Class XI admission Policy 2026”, applicants applying online for admission to class XI for the 2026–27 academic year under EQ-1 and EQ-2 (Education quota-1, 2) must meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.
Eligibility for EQ-1 (Education quota-1):
To apply under this quota, a student must be the child of an officer or employee working at the Ministry of Education.
Eligibility for EQ-2 (Education quota-2):
To apply under this quota, a student must be the child of an officer or employee working at any of the 28 departments or agencies under the Ministry of Education (copy attached). The quota benefit will also apply to the children of teachers, officers and employees working at government schools, government colleges, government schools and colleges, and government education offices under the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education. Therefore, students who apply under EQ-1 or EQ-2 without meeting the stated eligibility criteria will not be considered eligible for college admission even if they are selected.
*See the class XI admission policy here
*Find all information, including the application procedure here