ULAB Ranks 75 in WURI’s Global Top 100 Innovative Universities 2023

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has moved up 21 notches in the coveted Global Top 100 Innovative Universities in the World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) Ranking – from rank 96 in 2022 to rank 75 in 2023, said a press release.
In ceremonies held on 17 May 2023 in Fort Myers, Florida, WURI Project Leader Professor MOON Hwy-Chang announced that ULAB has placed 75th in the top 100 universities. The top five ranked universities are: (1) Minerva Schools at Keck Graduate Institute (USA); (2) Arizona State University (USA); (3) University of Pennsylvania (USA); (4) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA); and (5) Stanford University (USA).
Among Bangladeshi universities, ULAB topped the list; besting seven universities that participated. The other universities on the WURI ranking’s Top 300 are International University on Business, Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), American International University Bangladesh (AIUB), World University Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU), Canadian University Bangladesh (CUB) and Daffodil International University (DIU).
ULAB also improved its position in various WURI categories. Under the Industrial Application category, ULAB’s entry “ULAB TV” improved its rank from 49 in 2022 to 36 in 2023. Under the Entrepreneurial Spirit category, ULAB’s Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival (DIMFF) increased its rank from 25 in 2022 to 19 in 2023. Under the Ethical Value category, ULAB’s entry on Curriculum Integration Program jumped from rank 36 in 2022 to 28 in 2023. Under the Crisis Management category, ULAB’s entry regarding its post pandemic strategy upgraded its position from 24 in 2022 to 15 in 2023. Under the Fourth Industrial Revolution category, ULAB entry “Digital Journalism: An Advanced Study Program for the Fourth Industrial Revolution” was ranked 20, said the press release.
The WURI Ranking is composed of the Global Top 100 and the Top 50 in each of the following categories: (1) Industrial Application; (2) Entrepreneurial Spirit; (3) Ethical Value; (4) Student Mobility and Openness; (5) Crisis Management; and (6) Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The WURI Ranking was developed by the Hanseatic League of Universities (HLU). The HLU Board of Trustees consists of university presidents from the Netherlands, China, Russia, Germany, South Korea, USA and Finland. The mission of HLU is innovation in teaching and research in higher education institutions. Given its mission, HLU has formed an alternative ranking system called WURI. Instead of looking at statistics on research, internationalization and perception, it evaluates a university's real contribution to society. It highlights creative and innovative approaches to university research and education.