ULAB Ranks 75 in WURI’s Global Top 100 Innovative Universities 2023

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has moved up 21 notches in the coveted Global Top 100 Innovative Universities in the World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) Ranking – from rank 96 in 2022 to rank 75 in 2023, said a press release.

In ceremonies held on 17 May 2023 in Fort Myers, Florida, WURI Project Leader Professor MOON Hwy-Chang announced that ULAB has placed 75th in the top 100 universities. The top five ranked universities are: (1) Minerva Schools at Keck Graduate Institute (USA); (2) Arizona State University (USA); (3) University of Pennsylvania (USA); (4) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA); and (5) Stanford University (USA).

Among Bangladeshi universities, ULAB topped the list; besting seven universities that participated. The other universities on the WURI ranking’s Top 300 are International University on Business, Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), American International University Bangladesh (AIUB), World University Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU), Canadian University Bangladesh (CUB) and Daffodil International University (DIU).