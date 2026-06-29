Primary teacher transfer-posting: 'Eminent' person in committee, concerns over lobbying

The Government has introduced a new system for the transfer and posting of teachers in government primary schools. Under the new arrangement, transfer applications will be scrutinised and decided by committees at four levels: upazila, district, divisional and national.

However, the decision to replace the previous online system with a conventional committee-based process, along with the inclusion of “eminent persons” in the committees, has raised concerns among sections of the education administration, teachers and education stakeholders.

They fear that involving individuals from outside the government in an administrative process such as the transfer of public school teachers could create greater opportunities for lobbying and undue influence rather than enhancing transparency.