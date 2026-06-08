SSC and equivalent exam results on 20 July

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations-2026 will be published on 20 July.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon said that the relevant authorities have already been instructed in this regard.

The minister made the announcement at a press conference held at the Secretariat today, Monday.

The SSC and equivalent examinations for this year began on 21 April 2026, and concluded on 20 May. More than 1.857 million candidates sat for the examinations this year.