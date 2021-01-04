Scholarship opportunities, career development discussion held at Islamic University

Islamic University in Kushtia on Sunday organised a webinar on scholarship opportunities and career development, UNB reports.
Islamic University Career Club arranged the programme.
The university’s International Student Affair Cell director and English department professor M Shahadat Hossain Azad, Information and Communication Technology department professor M Zahidul Islam and Computer Science Engineering department professor Aktaruzzaman Babu spoke at the programme.
The discussants said students should be self-motivated, hard-working and have the ability to work in a team to have a good career.
They also spoke about the ways to win scholarships from reputed universities across the globe.
Advertisement