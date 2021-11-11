School admission through lottery, application likely to kick off on 25 Nov

A meeting was held to this end at the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education on Thursday. Various issues including the tentative application date and the catchment area were discussed at the meeting.
A head teacher of a Dhaka school who attended the meeting told Prothom Alo it was informed at the meeting that lottery would be conducted at government and private schools on 15 and 19 December respectively. And a decision has been taken to complete admission process by December.
However, DSHE director (secondary) Mohammad Belal Hossain told Prothom Alo the decision has not been finaliased as yet. Anything final can be said after receiving the resolution of the education ministry’s meeting held on 3 November, he added.
A decision on holding lottery for school enrolment was taken at the meeting on 3 November.
Previously, lottery was conducted for admission at class I. But lottery was conducted this year to enroll students at class I- IX due to coronavirus pandemic.
This time, lottery will be conducted throughout the country. Lottery, sale of admission form and announcement of results will be arranged through Teletalk.