Schools, colleges reopen

Schools across Bangladesh will reopen on 12 September, 2021
Educational institutions of primary, secondary and higher secondary level reopened countrywide on Sunday maintaining guidelines and health protocols.

School authorities welcomed students to classrooms, after 18 months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, BSS reports.

After the reopening, the SSC and HSC examinees of 2020-2021, and the students of fifth grade will attend classes regularly, according to the government decision finalised at an inter-ministerial meeting on Sunday.

“The students of grade one to four and six to nine will attend classes once a week initially. Later, all the classes will be held regularly”, said education minister Dipu Moni.

Now, only a few months remain for the SSC, HSC, and PEC examinations. Once their term comes to an end, at the end of the year, regular classes would start for Classes 9 and 11, she added.

No assembly will take place in any educational institution but some physical activities will be done considering the mental and physical health of the students.

