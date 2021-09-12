Schools, colleges reopen

After the reopening, the SSC and HSC examinees of 2020-2021, and the students of fifth grade will attend classes regularly, according to the government decision finalised at an inter-ministerial meeting on Sunday.
“The students of grade one to four and six to nine will attend classes once a week initially. Later, all the classes will be held regularly”, said education minister Dipu Moni.
Now, only a few months remain for the SSC, HSC, and PEC examinations. Once their term comes to an end, at the end of the year, regular classes would start for Classes 9 and 11, she added.
No assembly will take place in any educational institution but some physical activities will be done considering the mental and physical health of the students.