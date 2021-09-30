Schools, colleges to be included in MPO, applications from 10 October

Teachers and employees of non-government schools and colleges under the monthly pay order (MPO) get basic salary and some allowance from the government.
Earlier, the government brought 730 non-government educational institutions under MPO after nine years in October 2019. A total of 1624 institutions were also included in MPO in 2010.
Teachers and employees have launched movements at different times for bringing their institutions under MPO.
According to the public notice, applications have to be filed through a link titled 'Online MPO Application' in the websites of the secondary and higher education division (www.shed.gov.bd), the secondary and higher education (www.dshe.gov.bd), and Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics (BANBEIS).
Applications cannot be done directly, through e-mails or letters.
All processes of new MPO inclusion will be accomplished digitally. Under this process, the qualified institutions will be prepared on the basis of specific indicators as per the guideline.