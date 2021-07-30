Education

Covid-19

Schools, colleges to remain closed until 31 August

Prothom Alo English Desk
Students in front of the main gate of Bailey Road branch of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in DhakaFile photo

The government has once again extended the closure of secondary and higher secondary-level educational institutions until 31 August due to the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country, reports UNB.

The decision was taken considering the safety of students, teachers and staff in consultation with the National Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said an official release signed by MA Khair, public relations officer of the education ministry on Thursday.

Earlier, education minister Dipu Moni said the government had decided to reopen educational institutions, particularly the primary, secondary and higher secondary ones, in Bangladesh on 13 June if the Covid-19 situation does not deteriorate.

Later, the government announced the extension of closure of schools and colleges till 31 July, and the education ministry issued a notice in this regard.

The government shut educational institutions on 17 March last year after the country reported its first Covid-19 cases on 8 March.

The closure was extended several times after that.

On 22 February this year, the education minister announced that university classes would resume on 24 May. Dormitories were also scheduled to be reopened on 17 May. But that did not happen due to the worsening pandemic.

