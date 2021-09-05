Schools, colleges to reopen 12 Sept: Govt unveils 19-point guideline

* Students have to be welcomed in an environment of joy on the first day of reopening schools and colleges. Students have to be briefed and encouraged how they will follow health guidelines and attend schools and colleges and return home. Video provided by the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has to be displayed.

* A room of the institution has to be kept prepared as isolation room as primary healthcare facility.

*All rooms, corridors, stairs, roofs and premises have to be cleaned properly.

*All washrooms have to be cleaned properly and there must be adequate water.

*Steps have to be taken at the entrance of the institutions so that teachers, students, employees and guardians follow health protocols provided by the government.