DU’s first research and publication fair underway

DU Vice Chancellor professor Md. Akhtaruzzaman presided over the opening ceremony.
The fair consists of the stalls of every Department and Institutes under the pavilions of the Faculties.
We are putting emphasis on developing public-private partnerships and academia-industry relationship
Each Department and Institute of the University has decorated the Stalls with books, journals, research projects, posters and flyers of their own.
Nurul Majid Humayun said, “We are talking about multi-dimensional exports but we could not produce cotton for our garments sectors, the biggest export industry of our country.”
The DU vice chancellor said there is an absence of industry-academia relationship, community engagement, alliances and proper collaboration in the education and cultural sectors: “We are putting emphasis on developing public-private partnerships and academia-industry relationship.”
On the first day of the fair, Arts, Science, Social Science, Business Studies, and Law faculties each gave a presentation on glorifying historical background and achievements.
The Biology, Pharmacy, Earth and Environmental Sciences, and Engineering faculties.