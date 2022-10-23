Education

DU’s first research and publication fair underway

Prothom Alo English Desk

Dhaka University’s first-ever ‘Research and Publication Fair’ got underway on Saturday, as part of its centenary celebrations, reports news agency UNB.

The fair was inaugurated on Saturday morning by Industries Minister Nurul Majid Humayun, while barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, deputy education minister, attended the opening ceremony of the fair as special guest.

DU Vice Chancellor professor Md. Akhtaruzzaman presided over the opening ceremony.

The fair consists of the stalls of every Department and Institutes under the pavilions of the Faculties.

We are putting emphasis on developing public-private partnerships and academia-industry relationship
DU Vice Chancellor professor Md. Akhtaruzzaman

Each Department and Institute of the University has decorated the Stalls with books, journals, research projects, posters and flyers of their own.

Nurul Majid Humayun said, “We are talking about multi-dimensional exports but we could not produce cotton for our garments sectors, the biggest export industry of our country.”

The DU vice chancellor said there is an absence of industry-academia relationship, community engagement, alliances and proper collaboration in the education and cultural sectors: “We are putting emphasis on developing public-private partnerships and academia-industry relationship.”

On the first day of the fair, Arts, Science, Social Science, Business Studies, and Law faculties each gave a presentation on glorifying historical background and achievements.

The Biology, Pharmacy, Earth and Environmental Sciences, and Engineering faculties.

