Fees to be charged for exams in free primary education

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has decided to charge separate examination fees from students in classes three to five at government primary schools.

The fees have been set at Tk 30 per student for class-III, Tk 40 for class-IV and Tk 50 for class-V.

The ministry stated that it had taken this decision because of insufficient government allocations.

However, many stakeholders have argued that charging separate examination fees is inconsistent with the government's principle of free primary education, noting that primary education is both compulsory and free.

There are more than 65,000 government primary schools across the country, with a total student population of approximately 10 million (1 crore).

Primary education currently extends up to class-V. Schools conduct three exams each year: the quarterly, half-yearly, and annual examinations.