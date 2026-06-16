Primary education
Fees to be charged for exams in free primary education
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has decided to charge separate examination fees from students in classes three to five at government primary schools.
The fees have been set at Tk 30 per student for class-III, Tk 40 for class-IV and Tk 50 for class-V.
The ministry stated that it had taken this decision because of insufficient government allocations.
However, many stakeholders have argued that charging separate examination fees is inconsistent with the government's principle of free primary education, noting that primary education is both compulsory and free.
There are more than 65,000 government primary schools across the country, with a total student population of approximately 10 million (1 crore).
Primary education currently extends up to class-V. Schools conduct three exams each year: the quarterly, half-yearly, and annual examinations.
A significant proportion of students in government primary schools come from poor and low-income families.
According to experts, although the amount charged is relatively small, the issue carries considerable significance in terms of the principle of free education, the additional burden on disadvantaged families, and the state’s responsibility.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday, Primary and Mass Education Secretary Md Sakhawat Hossain said that, because of allocation-related complications, the government was currently unable to cover examination expenses.
Under the law, primary education is the responsibility of the State. In such circumstances, the decision to charge examination fees from students is genuinely shocking and deeply disappointing.Rasheda K Choudhury, Former Adviser to the Caretaker Government on Primary and Mass Education
He said, “The examinations must take place, and money is required for that. However, the government is unable to provide the necessary funds at present. If allocations become available in the future, this problem will no longer exist, and students will not be required to pay examination fees.”
He also confirmed that verbal instructions regarding the collection of fees had been issued.
Verbal instructions
On condition of anonymity, the head teacher of a government primary school in Dhaka told Prothom Alo on Monday that head teachers attend monthly coordination meetings at the upazila or thana level, where primary education officials are present.
During a meeting on Sunday, officials verbally informed participants that examination fees would be collected from students.
The head teacher said that schools had previously charged a nominal examination fee. However, since the covid-19 pandemic, the government had covered these expenses through official allocations.
The examinations must take place, and money is required for that. However, the government is unable to provide the necessary funds at present. If allocations become available in the future, this problem will no longer exist, and students will not be required to pay examination fees.Primary and Mass Education Secretary, Md Sakhawat Hossain
In recent years, though, funding under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP) has declined significantly.
The SLIP fund is an annual financial allocation provided to government primary schools for minor repairs, maintenance, and improvements in educational quality.
Head teachers and School Management Committees oversee the expenditure of these funds.
The head teacher further explained that even schools with relatively small student enrolments had previously received at least Tk 50,000 annually.
In the current financial year, however, many schools have seen this allocation reduced to Tk 15,000. Meanwhile, conducting a full-scale examination at a school can cost as much as Tk 10,000. A school takes three exams for each class each year.
According to relevant sources, in October 2025 the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education invited opinions online through an official circular regarding the introduction of examination fees.
The proposal suggested charging Tk 20 per student for classes one and two, Tk 30 for class-III, Tk 40 for class-IV, and Tk 50 for class-V. It also proposed making the necessary arrangements to waive examination fees for students who could not afford to pay.
The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has now decided to charge fees for students in three classes.
The decision comes at a time when the government is providing free textbooks and stipends to primary school students. It is also implementing programmes to provide uniforms, shoes, and meals.
At the same time, work is under way to establish multimedia classrooms in order to modernise teaching and learning.
The new budget has also increased the allocation for the overall education sector from 1.3 per cent of GDP to 2 per cent. Within this allocation, the government has proposed a total budget of Tk 122,495 crore (over 1.22 trillion) for the two education ministries.
Questions have therefore arisen as to why, despite such a substantial budget, the government still needs to rely on students to cover the cost of primary school examinations.
Decision to increase educational inequality
The government has already announced plans to extend primary education gradually up to class-VIII. At the same time, it has maintained a policy commitment to keeping education at this level free of charge in the future.
Against this backdrop, many education stakeholders believe that the current decision to impose examination fees conflicts with both existing policy and the government’s long-term objectives.
The proposal suggested charging Tk 20 per student for classes one and two, Tk 30 for class three, Tk 40 for class four, and Tk 50 for class five. It also proposed making the necessary arrangements to waive examination fees for students who could not afford to pay. The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education has now decided to charge fees for students in three classes.
Article 17 of the Constitution of Bangladesh places emphasis on free and compulsory education for the people.
It states that the State shall “adopt effective measures for establishing a uniform, mass-oriented and universal system of education and for extending free and compulsory education to all boys and girls up to such stage as may be determined by law.”
Notably, Bangladesh enacted legislation making primary education compulsory more than three and a half decades ago.
Former Adviser to the Caretaker Government on Primary and Mass Education, Rasheda K Choudhury, believes that no form of examination fee should be imposed in free primary education.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, she said, “Under the law, primary education is the responsibility of the state. In such circumstances, the decision to charge examination fees from students is genuinely shocking and deeply disappointing. It is also inconsistent with the commitments announced by the government. The law clearly states that primary education must be universal and free of charge. If students are required to pay separate examination fees, the very principle of free education comes into question.”
Rasheda K Choudhury further said, “Such a decision will further widen inequality in education. In particular, it is likely to have a negative impact on children from poor families. On the other hand, the revenue that the Government will generate from these fees is extremely small in comparison with overall expenditure. Therefore, there is no justification for shifting such a fundamental cost onto students.”