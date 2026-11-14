AI training free of charge with Tk 200 daily allowance: HSC pass students can apply

The government will provide free basic training in artificial intelligence (AI) technology to young people across all 64 districts of the country to help them develop relevant skills.

The Department of Youth Development has arranged a two-month training programme for this purpose. Young people aged between 18 and 35 can apply.

The Department of Youth Development has announced that interested candidates must submit their applications by 11:59 pm on 24 November.

The training will take place under the project titled “Skills Development of IT-Literate Youth through Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology”, implemented by the Department of Youth Development under the Ministry of Youth and Sports.