AI training free of charge with Tk 200 daily allowance: HSC pass students can apply
The government will provide free basic training in artificial intelligence (AI) technology to young people across all 64 districts of the country to help them develop relevant skills.
The Department of Youth Development has arranged a two-month training programme for this purpose. Young people aged between 18 and 35 can apply.
The Department of Youth Development has announced that interested candidates must submit their applications by 11:59 pm on 24 November.
The training will take place under the project titled “Skills Development of IT-Literate Youth through Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology”, implemented by the Department of Youth Development under the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
According to the relevant notice, the third batch of the “Basic Training Course on Artificial Intelligence (AI)” will run from 1 December to 31 January 2027. Participants will receive six hours of training each day, completing a total of 300 hours over 50 days.
Eligibility criteria
Applicants must have passed at least the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or an equivalent examination. They must also have basic knowledge of computers and information technology. During the selection process, the authorities will give preference to candidates with basic computer and ICT knowledge and proficiency in English.
Interested candidates can apply through Department of Youth Development AI Project portal. The application link will close automatically after the deadline. Applicants must download and retain a copy of their application form after submission. The authorities will notify eligible applicants of the examination date, time and venue through SMS.
Important admission dates
28 November: Written examination
29 November: Viva voce
30 November: Publication of the final list of selected trainees
Applicants do not have to pay any admission fees for the training programme. In addition, non-residential trainees will receive a daily travel allowance of Tk 200.
The authorities will also provide meals every day during the training period. Participants who successfully complete the course and fulfil the prescribed requirements will receive certificates.
The authorities have divided the training programme into four regional packages.
Under Package 1, E-Learning and Earning Ltd will conduct training in 17 districts across the Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions.
Under Package 2, a joint venture comprising SEO Expert Bangladesh Ltd, European IT Solution Institute and Kaizen IT will conduct training in 16 districts across the Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.
Under Package 3, E-Learning and Earning Ltd will conduct training in 16 districts across the Barishal and Khulna divisions.
Meanwhile, under Package 4, a joint venture comprising Service Engines Ltd, Dot Com Systems Ltd and Wizard Software Technology Bangladesh will conduct training in 15 districts across the Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.