Shutdown of educational institutions extended further

The government has decided to extend the shutdown of educational institutions until 14 February due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. The education ministry published a media release in this regard today, Friday.

The media release said ongoing leave at all educational institutions (except Qawmi madrasah) has been extended due to the COVID-19. Education minister Dipu Moni informed the media of this after talking to all the concerned parties.

Earlier, on 15 January this year, the government extended the ongoing closure of educational institutions until 30 January.

The government made this decision, though the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) on 4 February published a health guideline to open the educational institutions, curbing the coronavirus infection.