Shutdown of educational institutions further extended

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
School girls wear masks as a protective measure after the first reported case of coronavirus in Dhaka, Bangladesh on 10 March 2020Reuters

The government has again extended the closure of educational institutions until 14 November to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Education minister Dipu Moni said this at a virtual press conference on Thursday.

In today's press conference, Dipu Moni said that the idea of ​​opening a limited number of educational institutions is going on. But everything depends on the environment.

Due to the coronavirus, all educational institutions in the country have been on holiday since 17 March. The leave was later extended till 31 October. This time it has again been extended till 14 November.

