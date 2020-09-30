Shutdown of educational institutions to be extended: Dipu Moni

Prothom Alo English Desk
Education minister Dipu Moni
Education minister Dipu MoniFile photo

The government has decided to extend the shutdown of educational institutions to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the country, education minister Dipu Moni has said.

“The leave is being extended considering the current situation. We must extend the closure. The date will be announced later,” she said during an online interaction with reporters on Wednesday.

Advertisement

All educational institutions were closed on 16 March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. The closure has been extended in phases as the government’s officials concerned say the time is not appropriate to open them, reports news agency UNB.

More News

HSC exam schedule to be announced next week, says minister

Students sitting for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams at Sylhet Government Womens’ College on 1 April.

UNDP, ULAB join hands in building youth capacity

UNDP logo

Virtual US college fair to begin on 2 Oct

Virtual US college fair to begin on 2 Oct

Ex-DU professor Sheikh Abdus Salam appointed IU VC

Islamic University (IU) in Kushtia