Shutdown of educational institutions to be extended: Dipu Moni

The government has decided to extend the shutdown of educational institutions to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the country, education minister Dipu Moni has said.
“The leave is being extended considering the current situation. We must extend the closure. The date will be announced later,” she said during an online interaction with reporters on Wednesday.
All educational institutions were closed on 16 March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. The closure has been extended in phases as the government’s officials concerned say the time is not appropriate to open them, reports news agency UNB.