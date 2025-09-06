International students decline in local universities

The number of foreign students have declined at both public and private universities in Bangladesh in the last three consecutive years, according to University Grants Commission (UGC) data.

Earlier, a good number of foreign students would come to study at public and private universities in Bangladesh. But the number has decrased in the recent times.

According to the UGC, there may be several reasons behind this. Firstly, the countries from which students used to come for higher education now have more opportunities for higher studies themselves, or they are going to other countries for higher education. Additionally, overall there are questions over the quality of education and environment. The organisation believes a study should be carried out to know the specific reasons.