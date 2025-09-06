UGC Data
International students decline in local universities
The number of foreign students have declined at both public and private universities in Bangladesh in the last three consecutive years, according to University Grants Commission (UGC) data.
Earlier, a good number of foreign students would come to study at public and private universities in Bangladesh. But the number has decrased in the recent times.
According to the UGC, there may be several reasons behind this. Firstly, the countries from which students used to come for higher education now have more opportunities for higher studies themselves, or they are going to other countries for higher education. Additionally, overall there are questions over the quality of education and environment. The organisation believes a study should be carried out to know the specific reasons.
The language barrier is a major issue. Alongside that, accommodation and administrative challenges are also significant problems. The necessary facilities that a university should have—such as quality housing and a good library—are lacking in many of our universities.UGC member Professor Mohammad Tanzimuddin
Each year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) collects various types of educational data from universities across the country. According to the most recent data collected by the UGC, in 2023 there were 53 public universities in operation (out of a total of 61). There were also 114 private universities (though a few more received approval later, and some had yet to begin academic activities). Altogether, there were over 4.82 million students enrolled in both public and private universities, including affiliated colleges and madrasas.
In public universities, the number of foreign students was 677 in 2021 and 633 in 2023. In private universities, there were 1,604 foreign students in 2021, which dropped to 826 in 2023.
According to data from the University Grants Commission (UGC), foreign students are enrolled in 21 public universities across the country. In 2023, these universities had 633 foreign students, compared to 670 the previous year—a decrease of 37 students in one year. In 2021, the number was 677.
Currently, the highest number of foreign students are studying at Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University in Dinajpur, which has 112 international students. Bangladesh Agricultural University in Mymensingh has 91, and Gopalganj Science and Technology University (changed name) has 87. The University of Dhaka has 66 foreign students.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone, Professor Md Abu Hasan, Registrar (Additional Charge) of Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, said that due to its proximity to the border and convenient transportation, students from India, Nepal, and Bhutan can easily come to their university. In addition, some students also come from countries like Nigeria and Somalia. Students from these countries have been coming for many years, and that trend continues.
On the other hand, among private universities, foreign students are currently studying in 32 institutions. In 2021, there were 1,604 foreign students in private universities; this number dropped to 1,287 in 2022, and further declined to 826 in 2023. That means within a year, the number of foreign students in private universities decreased by 461.
When asked about the reasons behind the declining number of foreign students in Bangladeshi universities, UGC member Professor Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan told Prothom Alo that language barriers are a major issue. In addition, accommodation and administrative challenges are significant problems.
He explained that the universities in the country have not even managed to establish adequate facilities for local students. The kind of comprehensive environment a university needs—including quality housing and well-equipped libraries—is simply not present. When adequate arrangements cannot be made even for local students, accommodating foreign students is out of the question.
Professor Tanzimuddin Khan also noted that the UGC is not truly independent in this regard. Without sufficient budget allocation for education, addressing these issues is difficult.
The core problem, he emphasised, is the insufficient funding for higher education. The necessary budget is not being allocated according to actual needs.