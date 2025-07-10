SSC results: 22,327 get GPA-5 in Rajshahi board
A total of 22,327 students obtained GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2025 from Rajshahi board. Of them, 10,364 were male students and 11, 963 were female.
The passing rate from the board is 77.63 per cent. A total of 180,321 students appeared in this year’s SSC and equivalent exams from Rajshahi board. Of them, 69,410 were male and 70,573 were female.
Of the examinees from the board, 102,319 students passed the exam including 94,264 male and 86,057 female students, according to the Rajshahi Education Board.
Earlier, the results were published around 2:00 pm today, Thursday.
Overall, the pass rate and students who obtained GPA-5 have decreased this year in the country. A total of 139,032 students obtained GPA-5 in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations of 2025. The average passing rate in this year is 68.45 per cent.