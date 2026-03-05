Govt to strengthen EED to improve education infrastructure: Education Minister

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon on Thursday said the government will seriously consider expanding the organisational structure and manpower of the Education Engineering Department (EED) to make it more dynamic and capable of accelerating education infrastructure development.

“Currently, there are many ongoing projects related to education infrastructure and the EED must play a more active role in implementing them,” Milon said while addressing an important meeting with officials of the department in the EED.