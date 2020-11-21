Sonali Bank’s 9th grade MCQ exam 30 Nov

The preliminary examination for recruitment to Sonali Bank’s ‘Assistant Database Administrator’ posts would be held on 30 November.
The MCQ examination would start at 10:00am at Central Women's College in Tikatuli, Dhaka.
Admit cards of the applicants have been uploaded in this link on Bangladesh Bank website. The candidates would be able to upload their admit cards for the link any time before the test.
The applicants were asked to reach the exam center at least one hour before the examination.
Bankers Selection Committee, which is supervising the examinations, has asked the applicants not to bring mobile phones, calculators, smart watches, more than one copy of their admit cards or any kind of electronic devices to the exam center.
Also, any applicants not wearing masks would not be allowed entry.