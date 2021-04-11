SSC and HSC exams 'uncertain' again

There is an uncertainty as to whether the examinations of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) of this year will be held or not.

Even, none of the authorities concerned could provide any info regarding this matter.

The government had planned to arrange these examinations after taking a 60 and 80 day-long in-person classes both for SSC and HSC respectively, which was supposed to resume on 30 March. But the massive surge of Covid-19 infections has forced the government to continue the shutdown of educational institutions.

Officials at Dhaka Education Board said it is not possible to declare a fresh timeframe for the examinations amid the current situation of Covid-19. But it completely depends on the decision of government’s high-ups whether the result of HSC will be drawn through assessment, based on previous classes’ results, in lieu of examination.

The secretary of Dhaka Education Board Tapan Kumar Sarkar told Prothom Alo that they are in the process of filling up the SSC exam forms, preparing the question papers and printing them. They have taken these initiatives to make prompt reply if the government makes any decision regarding this matter.

The educational institutions have remained closed since 17 March last year to contain the surge of coronavirus pandemic. Nearly a year later, the education ministry had planned to resume the classroom learning for both SSC and HSC levels at the first week of February this year.