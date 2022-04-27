SSC exam to begin on 19 June

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations of 2022 will begin on 19 June.
The secondary and higher secondary education board on Wednesday confirmed the matter issuing a press release signed by professor SM Amirul Islam, convener of the board's Examination Regulatory Committee and controller of examinations of Dhaka Education Board.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The two-hour long, from 10:00am to 12:00am, exam will start with Bangla first paper and continue until 6 July. The practical tests will be held from 13 to 19 July.