SSC examinees decrease by 221,386 this year

The SSC examination will be held on 19 June.
Talking about the number of students, Dipu Moni said, "There are two reasons for the decrease in the number of students for the SSC examination. Nearly 200,000 to 250,000 irregular students would sit for examination every year. Since the pass rate was 100 per cent (auto pass) and 94 per cent respectively in last two years’ examinations, the numbers of irregular students have dropped significantly."
"Another is, a section of students don’t fill up forms to attend the examination. Due to these two reasons, the number of students have dropped this year" she claimed.
The examinations will be held at 3,790 exam centers till 6 July, she said.
Some 1,599, 711 students will sit for the examinations under nine general education boards while 268, 495 under Madrasha Board and 163, 662 students under the Technical Education Board.
All examinees have been requested to enter their exams hall 30 minutes before the starting time and no one except the exam secretary will be allowed to carry cell phones.
This year, the examinations will be held for two hours instead of three and the results will be published within 60 days of the examinations.