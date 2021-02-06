SSC-HSC exams: Revised short syllabubs published

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The syllabus of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinees has been revised again after reducing it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The detailed syllabus has been published in the website of Dhaka Education Board.

National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has sent the revised syllabus to the headmasters of all educational institutions under Dhaka Education Board.

The amended revised syllabus was approved on Thursday at a meeting presided over by education minister Dipu Moni.

On 25 January, Dhaka Education Board published the short syllabus of SSC. Following an objection, the education ministry took an initiative to revise the syllabus again. NCTB was given the charge to revise it.

