Steps taken to reform the education sector: Dipu Moni

A total of 1693 students from both undergraduate and graduate programmes received their certificates. The graduates were delighted to receive their certificates in due time. Besides, two students were awarded the prestigious Gold Medal for outstanding academic performance.
In the ceremony, Dipu Moni said the post-Covid world has changed significantly. She mentioned that steps have been taken to reform the education sector to develop skilled manpower. In this master plan, e-learning has been highly emphasised. She advised the graduates to overcome all the hurdles and not to lose hope.
Professor Dil Afroza Begum, Chairman (In Charge) of University Grants Commission of Bangladesh was present at the convocation as the special guest while MA Sattar Mandal, professor Emeritus and former Vice Chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh graced the occasion as the convocation speaker.
Professor Mohammed Farashuddin, chairperson (Acting), Board of Trustees, EWU and former overnor of Bangladesh Bank, and professor MM Shahidul Hassan, vice chancellor, EWU also gave their valuable speech.