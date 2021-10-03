Students aged above 12 to be inoculated in cities: Dipu Moni

The education minister said "We are talking with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to inoculate the students aged above 12. They could not be vaccinated at all places. There are some technical issues."
Dipu Moni said it may be possible to vaccinate the students in city corporation areas only.
