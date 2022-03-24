Students to get DNCC Mayor’s Scholarship

He said this as the chief guest while inaugurating the Bangabandhu Corner and Library at Banani Model School on Wednesday, said a press release.

“We have to educate our children in a good way, we have to respect the elders as the prime minister respects them, we have to love and cherish the younger ones,” he said.

He announced to construct Shaheed Minar on the ground Banani Model School.

“It is very important to set up Bangabandhu Corner in schools by which students would be able to know the history and ideology of Bangabandhu,” he said.