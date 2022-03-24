Education

Students to get DNCC Mayor’s Scholarship

Prothom Alo English Desk
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam addresses a programme as the chief guest while inaugurating the Bangabandhu Corner and Library at Banani Model School, Dhaka, on 23 March 2022
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor’s Scholarships would be given to the meritorious students who would do extremely well in studies and extra-curricular activities, reports BSS.

“Students who are involved sports and other cultural activities besides doing well in their studies, DNCC would arrange a scholarship for them on ‘DNCC Mayor’s Scholarship’, said DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.

He said this as the chief guest while inaugurating the Bangabandhu Corner and Library at Banani Model School on Wednesday, said a press release.

“We have to educate our children in a good way, we have to respect the elders as the prime minister respects them, we have to love and cherish the younger ones,” he said.

He announced to construct Shaheed Minar on the ground Banani Model School.

“It is very important to set up Bangabandhu Corner in schools by which students would be able to know the history and ideology of Bangabandhu,” he said.

“We have to cherish the history and ideology of Bangabandhu as we got an independent Bangladesh, a map and red-green flag due to Bangabandhu,” he added.

Later, the mayor along with the students cleaned the dirt on the school ground to motivate the students about cleanliness.

Member of Parliament Shabnam Jahan Shila and Presidium Member of Awami Juba League Sheikh Fazle Fahim were present, among others.

President of School Management Board and General Secretary of Banani Thana Awami League Mir Mosharraf Hossain presided over the event.

