Study in Canada: Saskatchewan Univ offers MS, PhD scholarships, deadline 22 Feb

Canada is one of the most coveted destinations for international students thanks to the country’s rate of job placement following studies. It is also a cherished destination for Bangladeshi students.
International students, after studying in Canada, now can apply for post work-study permit of 3 years.
University of Saskatchewan has recently opened its graduate scholarships for masters and doctoral (PhD) degrees. It is full scholarship for international students in Canada.
Application deadline for the 2 years masters and 3 years doctoral programmes’ is 22 February 2021.
Scholarships grants include $20,000 for doctoral students and $16,000 for master’s thesis.
Details of the scholarship can be found on this link.
Courses you can choose:
Anthropology, Art & Art History, Curriculum Studies, Education – cross-departmental PhD program, Indigenous Studies, Languages, Literatures, & Cultural Studies, Large Animal Clinical Sciences, Linguistics & Religious Studies, Marketing, Music, Philosophy, Small Animal Clinical Sciences, Veterinary Pathology and Women, Gender & Sexuality Studies.
Requirements
Applicants must be an international student.
Must have bachelor degree to apply in master degree
Must have a college degree to get a scholarship in bachelor.
Must have bachelor degree for PhD
IELTS/ Duolingo Language Test
* Further details can be found on the university website.