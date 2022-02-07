Education

Study UK Virtual Fair 2022 to be held on 19 February

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

The British Council will organise the Study UK Virtual Fair 2022 on 19 February following the huge success of the fair in South Asia in 2020 and 2021, said a press release.

The fourth instalment of the fair will be held 3:00pm to 07:00pm Bangladesh time on 19 February.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The fair will highlight wide-ranging study and career opportunities in the UK to participants from four countries in South Asia: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

The virtual fair will provide an opportunity for students to interact with faculty leaders and providers from across the UK. While international travel may be on pause or limited, this creates the perfect opportunity to start planning and seeking advice from the experts.

Advertisement

Students will also get the opportunity to post questions in the virtual fair, visit chat rooms, download catalogues, and exchange business cards.

Interested students can register for the virtual fair browsing this link (https://bdbritish.org/study-uk-feb). Students will be provided with login instructions after the completion of the registration.

Representatives from over 26 UK higher education institutions (HEIs), British Council IELTS, UK Visa and Immigrations (UKVI) and Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) will participate in this virtual fair.

They will interact with the attendees to guide them on courses, admission process, scholarships and more.

Further details on the virtual fair are available here.

Read more from Education
Post Comment
Advertisement