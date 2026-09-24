51st special BCS circular issued with 5,000 posts, when will general BCS be held?
The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has been working with a target of completing the BCS examination process within a year.
However, uncertainty have arisen among job seekers over whether the next BCS would be a general or special examination. That uncertainty has now been resolved.
The official circular for the 51st BCS was issued today, Thursday (24 September 2026). The 51st BCS is being held as a special BCS to recruit physicians, the PSC has confirmed.
According to PSC sources, the government recently decided to recruit 5,000 physicians through a special BCS to address the severe shortage of doctors in government hospitals.
Accordingly, specific requisitions and instructions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Public Administration reached the PSC.
PSC Public Relations Officer Matiur Rahman told Prothom Alo that after receiving the letter, the commission completed the necessary administrative work and board meetings as quickly as possible.
The formalities for the special BCS were finalised before the circular for the general BCS could be prepared.
“As a result, following the rules, the commission issued the circular for this special BCS today as the 51st BCS,” he said.
A total of 5,000 physicians will be recruited to cadre posts through the 51st Special BCS. Of them, 4,700 will be appointed as assistant surgeons or medical officers, while the remaining 300 will be appointed as dental surgeons.
In the budget speech for the 2026–27 fiscal year, the finance minister placed particular emphasis on strengthening the healthcare sector and taking medical services to the grassroots. To achieve that goal, a record Tk 694 billion was allocated to the health sector in the budget. In line with that policy direction, the PSC has now finalised the special BCS for physicians on an expedited basis.
According to PSC sources, the special BCS for physicians will not involve a lengthy and complicated written examination process. Candidates will generally be selected through a 200-mark preliminary examination followed by a 100-mark competency-based viva.
This will allow the final results to be published quickly and 5,000 new physicians to be posted at government hospitals at the upazila and union levels.
When will the 52nd general BCS be held?
Now, the focus of candidates seeking general cadre positions has now shifted to the 52nd BCS.
According to the PSC’s previously announced BCS calendar or roadmap, the commission plans to publish the circular for the next general BCS in November 2026.
Viva voce examinations for the cadre and non-cadre posts of the 50th BCS are currently underway. The commission is making extensive preparations to publish the final results of the 50th BCS by November, in line with its roadmap. Following the announcement of the 50th BCS final results, or alongside it, the PSC is expected to publish the circular for the new general BCS in November, in accordance with its calendar.