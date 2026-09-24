51st special BCS circular issued with 5,000 posts, when will general BCS be held?

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has been working with a target of completing the BCS examination process within a year.

However, uncertainty have arisen among job seekers over whether the next BCS would be a general or special examination. That uncertainty has now been resolved.

The official circular for the 51st BCS was issued today, Thursday (24 September 2026). The 51st BCS is being held as a special BCS to recruit physicians, the PSC has confirmed.

According to PSC sources, the government recently decided to recruit 5,000 physicians through a special BCS to address the severe shortage of doctors in government hospitals.

Accordingly, specific requisitions and instructions from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Public Administration reached the PSC.

PSC Public Relations Officer Matiur Rahman told Prothom Alo that after receiving the letter, the commission completed the necessary administrative work and board meetings as quickly as possible.

The formalities for the special BCS were finalised before the circular for the general BCS could be prepared.

“As a result, following the rules, the commission issued the circular for this special BCS today as the 51st BCS,” he said.