‘Complete shutdown’ at CUET over VC replacement, main gate locked

Students have locked the main gate of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) in protest against the decision to replace the vice-chancellor.

They subsequently began a 'complete shutdown' programme, halting classes, examinations and academic activities in all departments of the university from Tuesday morning.

At around 8:30am, students put a lock on the university’s main gate. They then took up position there and announced the 'complete shutdown' programme.

During the protest, they chanted slogans demanding the reinstatement of recently removed vice-chancellor Professor Abu Sadat Mohammad Sayem.